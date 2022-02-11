Market Analysts see Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gaining to $200. Time to buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] plunged by -$3.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $152.69 during the day while it closed the day at $145.72. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of frictionless enterprise communications, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock has also gained 5.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZM stock has declined by -42.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.84% and lost -20.77% year-on date.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $41.57 billion, with 297.38 million shares outstanding and 209.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 3330731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $302.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $250, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock. On November 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 285 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 8.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

ZM stock trade performance evaluation

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.89, while it was recorded at 144.71 for the last single week of trading, and 278.73 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +65.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $151,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,283 million, or 64.00% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,471,776, which is approximately 14.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 13,111,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in ZM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.95 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 27,363,964 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 11,332,122 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 116,941,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,637,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,743,184 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 4,871,392 shares during the same period.