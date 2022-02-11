Market Analysts see TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] falling to $26. Time to buy?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.15% on 02/10/2022, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.47%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that TG Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference.

Fireside chat scheduled for 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference, taking place on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET.

Over the last 12 months, TGTX stock dropped by -78.71%. The one-year TG Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.97. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 132.35 million shares outstanding and 120.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, TGTX stock reached a trading volume of 3477263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $45.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $79 to $89, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 337.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -38.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.15 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.43, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 28.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,046 million, or 72.90% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,268,002, which is approximately 3.161% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,032,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.43 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.5 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 9,947,850 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,636,941 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 75,892,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,476,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 769,731 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,988,258 shares during the same period.