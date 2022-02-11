Market Analysts see MPLX LP [MPLX] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.52 during the day while it closed the day at $32.85. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Leading Companies Launch Initiative to Support Low-Carbon and Hydrogen Industrial Hub in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

EQT Corporation, Equinor, GE Gas Power, Marathon Petroleum (including its affiliate MPLX), Mitsubishi Power, Shell Polymers and U. S. Steel have formed a new alliance that will play an important leadership role in decarbonizing the industrial base in the Northern Appalachian Region of the United States.

The alliance will work with stakeholders on a shared vision for a low-carbon and hydrogen industrial hub in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that can be a national model for sustainable energy and production systems. Effective implementation of this industrial hub and its associated infrastructure development could generate thousands of new jobs, protect current jobs, and help achieve significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

MPLX LP stock has also loss -1.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPLX stock has inclined by 6.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.27% and gained 11.02% year-on date.

The market cap for MPLX stock reached $33.46 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 368.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 3330317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $36.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MPLX stock trade performance evaluation

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.60, while it was recorded at 32.97 for the last single week of trading, and 29.54 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 9.94%.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,625 million, or 25.90% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 66,740,292, which is approximately -1.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,778,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $687.57 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $567.61 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 6,410,452 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 17,182,427 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 237,065,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,658,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,554,676 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,500,066 shares during the same period.