Market Analysts see Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] gaining to $76. Time to buy?

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] price plunged by -1.31 percent to reach at -$0.92. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Brown & Brown, Inc. enters into agreement to acquire BdB Limited companies.

J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and the management ownership team of the BdB Limited companies (“BdB”), today announced that Brown & Brown, Inc. (Brown & Brown) has entered into an agreement to acquire the general insurance operating companies of BdB. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to certain closing conditions.

Formed in 1993, BdB Limited has grown to be a preeminent specialist wholesale broker providing access to specialty insurance products for insurance professionals in both the UK and the European markets. Today, the BdB Limited companies include BdB (UK) Limited, BdB Limited, BdB Europe SRL, Mithras Underwriting Limited, Mithras Underwriting Europe SRL and Mithras Underwriting Italia SRL to ensure continued access to the European single market. The BdB team specializes in providing a range of insurance solutions through open market brokerage or acting as an MGA for specific lines of business. BdB will continue to operate from current locations in London, Belgium and Italy and under the leadership of Silvestro de Besi, Pierluigi Pezone, Peter Goff, Matteo Giuliani, David Colville, Martin Lunn, Steve Toye and Matthew Kendall. BdB will report to Steve Boyd, president of Bridge Specialty Group.

A sum of 2943262 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Brown & Brown Inc. shares reached a high of $70.50 and dropped to a low of $68.68 until finishing in the latest session at $69.10.

The one-year BRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.84. The average equity rating for BRO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $71.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $54, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on BRO stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BRO shares from 49 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, BRO shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.04, while it was recorded at 68.46 for the last single week of trading, and 59.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brown & Brown Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +94.99. Brown & Brown Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.21.

Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 13.22%.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,713 million, or 75.60% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,000,459, which is approximately 12.383% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,349,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in BRO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $1.26 billion in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 9.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 27,096,400 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 8,011,342 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 175,020,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,127,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,880,517 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 613,104 shares during the same period.