Market Analysts see Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] loss -9.58% or -0.07 points to close at $0.71 with a heavy trading volume of 6210816 shares. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that on February 1, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted four new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 35,547 shares of the company’s common stock, and granted an aggregate of 25,750 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to five new non-executive employees. Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $0.84 per share, which was the closing trading price of the company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to each employee’s decision to enter into employment with Ardelyx, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting monthly thereafter. Each RSU vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first company designated quarterly RSU vest date following the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter. Each stock option has a 10-year term, and each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan and the award agreement covering the grant.

It opened the trading session at $0.77, the shares rose to $0.788 and dropped to $0.701, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARDX points out that the company has recorded -53.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.33% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.25M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 6210816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ARDX stock

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.43. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -29.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.62 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0581, while it was recorded at 0.7743 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3973 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $39 million, or 46.80% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,628,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.1 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 1.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 11,052,193 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 44,792,255 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 5,880,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,964,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,356,165 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 34,874,547 shares during the same period.