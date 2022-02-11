Market Analysts see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] closed the trading session at $1.82 on 02/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.79, while the highest price level was $1.95. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Akebia will not host a conference call due to the proximity to the anticipated March 29, 2022 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for vadadustat, which is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.47 percent and weekly performance of 2.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 3655056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

AKBA stock trade performance evaluation

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -20.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2402, while it was recorded at 1.8560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8405 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.85.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -59.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.00. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $191 million, or 59.70% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 15,856,428, which is approximately 13.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,124,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.26 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.95 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 2.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 12,759,532 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 18,847,148 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 67,149,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,756,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,799,536 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 11,811,262 shares during the same period.