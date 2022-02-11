Loop Capital lifts Global Payments Inc. [GPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] closed the trading session at $145.53 on 02/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.03, while the highest price level was $152.99. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Global Payments Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Delivers Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, GPN reached to a volume of 2917715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $187.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 5.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GPN stock trade performance evaluation

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.62, while it was recorded at 145.72 for the last single week of trading, and 163.22 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 20.00%.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,515 million, or 87.80% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,607,579, which is approximately -20.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,470,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.73 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -3.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

458 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 26,764,158 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 37,200,345 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 185,507,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,472,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,581,073 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 11,039,363 shares during the same period.