Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $25

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] loss -2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $28.29 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Liberty Global Ventures Launches UK’s First Subscription-Based Service for Home-Charging Electric Vehicles.

New Venture, Egg, will Primarily Focus on Providing Electric Vehicle Charging on a Subscription Basis.

Customers Will Be Charged a Monthly Fee for Ongoing Maintenance and Technical Support – with No Up-Front Payments.

Liberty Global plc represents 353.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.99 billion with the latest information. LBTYK stock price has been found in the range of $28.255 to $29.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 3460788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for LBTYK stock

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.67, while it was recorded at 28.34 for the last single week of trading, and 27.92 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]

There are presently around $8,580 million, or 86.46% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 53,971,307, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.96% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 16,283,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.57 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $442.31 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly 16.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 28,212,883 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 37,410,196 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 230,658,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,281,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,294,005 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,355,522 shares during the same period.