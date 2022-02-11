Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] is -0.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Kite Realty Group Trust Declares Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.20 per Common Share, a 5% Increase Over Previous Quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. This distribution will be paid on or about April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2022.

About Kite Realty Group TrustKite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth warmer and cheaper markets and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of September 30, 2021, proforma for the merger, the company owned interests in 185 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising over 30 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

A sum of 2987455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Kite Realty Group Trust shares reached a high of $22.33 and dropped to a low of $21.38 until finishing in the latest session at $21.66.

The one-year KRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.82. The average equity rating for KRG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on KRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRG in the course of the last twelve months was 240.80.

KRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, KRG shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.20, while it was recorded at 21.10 for the last single week of trading, and 21.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kite Realty Group Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.82 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.72.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.99. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$141,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,359 million, or 48.20% of KRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,901,705, which is approximately -0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,549,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.19 million in KRG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $322.93 million in KRG stock with ownership of nearly 136.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kite Realty Group Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG] by around 24,361,343 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 24,944,406 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 150,291,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,596,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,394,013 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,107,694 shares during the same period.