Jefferies slashes price target on Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] – find out why.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NYSE: NTCO] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.22 during the day while it closed the day at $9.01. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Q2-21: Natura &Co reports sales growth of 36%, again outperforming the CFT market, with net income increasing to R$235 million.

Double-digit-growth in all businesses, including Avon both in Latam and International.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock has also gained 8.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTCO stock has declined by -38.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.35% and lost -2.80% year-on date.

The market cap for NTCO stock reached $6.20 billion, with 687.89 million shares outstanding and 436.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, NTCO reached a trading volume of 3324893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTCO shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natura &Co Holding S.A. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22.

NTCO stock trade performance evaluation

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, NTCO shares gained by 17.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 16.16 for the last 200 days.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.37.

Return on Total Capital for NTCO is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.61. Additionally, NTCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] managed to generate an average of -$476,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Natura &Co Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NYSE:NTCO] by around 1,225,105 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 6,087,815 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 17,206,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,519,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTCO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 487,701 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,187,135 shares during the same period.