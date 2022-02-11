Jefferies slashes price target on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] – find out why.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] loss -4.99% or -0.17 points to close at $3.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3100016 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Arbutus Announces 2022 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update.

Multiple AB-729 and AB-836 HBV clinical data readouts anticipated to guide future clinical development and regulatory strategies.

Complete IND-enabling studies for oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101, for the treatment of HBV.

It opened the trading session at $3.26, the shares rose to $3.47 and dropped to $3.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABUS points out that the company has recorded 6.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, ABUS reached to a volume of 3100016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ABUS stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ABUS shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.26.

Trading performance analysis for ABUS stock

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.39. With this latest performance, ABUS shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.30. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -921.97.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -52.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.10. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$817,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $120 million, or 26.80% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,166,349, which is approximately 3.894% of the company’s market cap and around 29.70% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 4,733,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.14 million in ABUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.84 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 0.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 8,787,549 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,475,384 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 22,946,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,209,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,748,605 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 530,537 shares during the same period.