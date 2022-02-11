Infinera Corporation [INFN] stock Upgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $11.50

Infinera Corporation [NASDAQ: INFN] traded at a low on 02/10/22, posting a -1.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.41. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Infinera to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2022.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 25, 2021 after the market closes on February 16, 2022.

An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3219995 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infinera Corporation stands at 3.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

The market cap for INFN stock reached $1.71 billion, with 209.18 million shares outstanding and 206.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, INFN reached a trading volume of 3219995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infinera Corporation [INFN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFN shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Infinera Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinera Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinera Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has INFN stock performed recently?

Infinera Corporation [INFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, INFN shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Infinera Corporation [INFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Infinera Corporation [INFN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinera Corporation [INFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.23. Infinera Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.25.

Return on Total Capital for INFN is now -11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinera Corporation [INFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.49. Additionally, INFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinera Corporation [INFN] managed to generate an average of -$67,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Infinera Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Infinera Corporation [INFN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infinera Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Infinera Corporation [INFN]

There are presently around $1,658 million, or 95.80% of INFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,288,874, which is approximately 1.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 25,175,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.75 million in INFN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $148.99 million in INFN stock with ownership of nearly 0.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinera Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Infinera Corporation [NASDAQ:INFN] by around 19,593,035 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 20,017,924 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 153,844,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,455,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,942,525 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,905,753 shares during the same period.