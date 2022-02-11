HUYA Inc. [HUYA] stock Downgrade by China Renaissance analyst, price target now $6.50

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] price surged by 6.36 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Huya Launches “Protect Our Home Planet” Campaign with Wildlife Conservation Organizations, Promoting Human-to-Nature Harmony.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, officially launched its “Protect Our Home Planet” Campaign (the “Campaign”), partnering with TRAFFIC, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA), aiming to raise public awareness of preventing and resisting illegal wildlife trade online, and promote harmony between human and nature.

Huya CEO Dong Rongjie, Huya Senior Vice President Li Meng, Director of TRAFFIC China Xu Ling, and IFAW China Program Manager Ma Chenyue jointly launched this over one-year Campaign at the annual gala “HUYA Boom Night” held in Macao, south China on January 16, 2022. Popular live streamer on Huya Live – Buqiuren was invited to serve as the Campaign ambassador.

A sum of 3084931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.92M shares. HUYA Inc. shares reached a high of $6.28 and dropped to a low of $5.87 until finishing in the latest session at $6.19.

The one-year HUYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.31. The average equity rating for HUYA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $10.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2021, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on HUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HUYA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] managed to generate an average of $61,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $375 million, or 79.70% of HUYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 22,612,927, which is approximately -17.501% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,653,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.54 million in HUYA stocks shares; and NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $44.28 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly -2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 7,220,543 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 15,929,646 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 41,366,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,516,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,430,303 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,568,873 shares during the same period.