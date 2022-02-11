H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] – find out why.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] traded at a low on 02/10/22, posting a -3.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.32. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Northern Dynasty Comments on One Year Anniversary of Appeal Submission and Recent Predictions of Significant Increases in the Price Of Copper Coming in Light of Supply/Demand Imbalances.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) comments on passing the one year anniversary of submitting the Administrative appeal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) on January 19, 2021 regarding the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska, and on recent increases in copper price estimates by several large U.S. banking institutions.

“We continue to approach the USACE to see if they require additional information or have a decision on whether a site visit is needed, and while we are being told that the USACE is working diligently on our file, it has now been a year without discernable progress in terms of a decision. We would take significantly more comfort if we could actually see signs of progress,” said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. “In the meantime, we are not idle. While awaiting a decision from the USACE, we continue to assess legal options to address the many possible outcomes from their decision. We are also studying the positive economic benefits of our project for Alaska and the U.S. The Pebble project is too important to be stifled by regulatory inaction.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2941776 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stands at 6.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.61%.

The market cap for NAK stock reached $167.49 million, with 528.47 million shares outstanding and 518.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 2941776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3390, while it was recorded at 0.3134 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4345 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

There are presently around $24 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 27,695,248, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,901,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 million in NAK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.87 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 29.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 6,142,935 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 653,395 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 66,498,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,294,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,772 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 209,866 shares during the same period.