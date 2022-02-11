Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] fell -4.27% so far this year. What now?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ: GGPI] traded at a high on 02/10/22, posting a 4.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.20. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Polestar to Debut First-Ever Super Bowl Ad.

Polestar, the pure-play premium electric car company, has announced that it will debut its first-ever Super Bowl ad during the game on February 13, 2022. The 30-second spot will air in the first quarter of the game, and the company has teased the spot with a 15-second preview. This is the first time Polestar will advertise during such an internationally watched and recognized sporting event.

The ad centers around Polestar’s ethos of ‘no compromises’ and features the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback. As with its products, the spot will toss aside traditional expressions for big-game advertising.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7378697 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gores Guggenheim Inc. stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for GGPI stock reached $1.11 billion, with 100.00 million shares outstanding and 80.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, GGPI reached a trading volume of 7378697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Guggenheim Inc. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GGPI stock performed recently?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, GGPI shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.36% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] managed to generate an average of -$594 per employee.Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]

79 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ:GGPI] by around 40,183,905 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 17,434,390 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,840,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,458,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGPI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,371,592 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,653,298 shares during the same period.