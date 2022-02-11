Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Lowe’s Launches New Exclusive Home Décor Brand, Origin21™, to Deliver Approachable, Modern Design for Everyday Living.

The brand is part of Lowe’s new “House of Style” campaign that aims to surprise consumers with the unexpected style finds for the whole home available at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s is elevating its efforts to provide “styles for every style” at unexpectedly affordable prices with the launch of its first modern style exclusive brand, Origin21, which delivers approachable, modern design for everyday living across the entire home. From inspiration, to installation, to completion, Lowe’s is offering consumers everything they need to execute and finish their home projects, helping them to re-imagine the full potential of their home.

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock rose by 29.40%. The one-year Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.24. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.58 billion, with 690.00 million shares outstanding and 673.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 3050099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $278.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 290 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 7.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 31.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.24, while it was recorded at 229.78 for the last single week of trading, and 216.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 40.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $17,091 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 16.70%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115,510 million, or 77.30% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,969,301, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,706,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.91 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.14 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

968 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 13,175,710 shares. Additionally, 1,045 investors decreased positions by around 30,572,692 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 450,601,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,349,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,310,607 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,016,604 shares during the same period.