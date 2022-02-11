Goldman lifts Callaway Golf Company [ELY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.33 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS; PROVIDES INITIAL 2022 OUTLOOK.

Full Year Revenue Nearly Doubled to Over $3 Billion.

Fourth Quarter Outperformance Driven by Strong Topgolf Same Venue Sales.

Callaway Golf Company stock is now -7.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELY Stock saw the intraday high of $26.25 and lowest of $24.6901 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.75, which means current price is +16.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, ELY reached a trading volume of 3349683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on ELY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ELY stock performed recently?

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, ELY shares dropped by -9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.97, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 29.57 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +41.31. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.99.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.55. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of -$30,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 12.90%.

Insider trade positions for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

There are presently around $2,954 million, or 76.90% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,043,714, which is approximately 1.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,139,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.39 million in ELY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $132.91 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 2.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 17,495,300 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 47,283,411 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 51,733,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,512,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,283,096 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 38,471,491 shares during the same period.