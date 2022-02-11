Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] gain 12.76% so far this year. What now?

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] jumped around 0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.01 at the close of the session, up 4.52%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures Announces Rob Gronkowski as Host of NFL Alumni Legends Party.

Special Guest Appearances by NFL Alumni Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice and Doug Flutie.

The NFL Alumni Legends Party presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, will be hosted by Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski on February 11 at the historic Avalon nightclub in Hollywood. Special guest appearances will include NFL legends Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice and Doug Flutie in addition to musical performances by rap legend Flo Rida and DJ Kim Lee from the Netflix show “Bling Empire.”.

Gannett Co. Inc. stock is now 12.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GCI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.35 and lowest of $5.777 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.05, which means current price is +32.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, GCI reached a trading volume of 5102392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $5.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gannett Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has GCI stock performed recently?

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.68. With this latest performance, GCI shares gained by 18.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +33.98. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.69.

Return on Total Capital for GCI is now 6.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.64. Additionally, GCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 479.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] managed to generate an average of -$37,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]

There are presently around $561 million, or 69.70% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,561,708, which is approximately 3.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,112,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.4 million in GCI stocks shares; and OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, currently with $41.96 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI] by around 13,684,180 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,693,924 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 78,217,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,595,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,387,096 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,248,064 shares during the same period.