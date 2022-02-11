Fortive Corporation [FTV] Is Currently -1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.44%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Fortive to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Charles E. McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

Over the last 12 months, FTV stock dropped by -6.76%. The one-year Fortive Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.12. The average equity rating for FTV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.19 billion, with 358.90 million shares outstanding and 348.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, FTV stock reached a trading volume of 3261324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $84.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

FTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.26, while it was recorded at 65.22 for the last single week of trading, and 72.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortive Corporation Fundamentals:

Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

FTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 37.89%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,051 million, or 96.10% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,503,612, which is approximately 6.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,420,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in FTV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.38 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 22.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 30,018,545 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 18,527,402 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 298,186,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,732,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,797,207 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,152 shares during the same period.