For Zendesk Inc. [ZEN], Analyst sees a drop to $115. What next?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] jumped around 11.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $114.18 at the close of the session, up 10.74%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Zendesk Board Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal From Consortium of Private Equity Firms.

Determines Proposal Significantly Undervalues Zendesk and is Not in the Best Interests of Shareholders.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today confirmed that its Board of Directors received, thoroughly reviewed and rejected an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire all of Zendesk’s outstanding shares in an all-cash transaction valued at $127-$132 per share.

Zendesk Inc. stock is now 9.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEN Stock saw the intraday high of $121.62 and lowest of $100.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 159.80, which means current price is +29.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, ZEN reached a trading volume of 6563482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $140.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $130, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ZEN stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 175 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 5.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 80.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ZEN stock performed recently?

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.74. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.95, while it was recorded at 102.52 for the last single week of trading, and 120.01 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.20 and a Gross Margin at +75.72. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.21.

Return on Total Capital for ZEN is now -10.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.51. Additionally, ZEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 236.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] managed to generate an average of -$52,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 29.87%.

Insider trade positions for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $11,839 million, or 98.40% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,339,526, which is approximately 0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 9,923,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $751.08 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 7.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 17,944,136 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 23,138,355 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 73,737,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,820,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,379,645 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 959,837 shares during the same period.