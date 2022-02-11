For Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], Analyst sees a drop to $12. What next?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] loss -4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $5.03 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Vaxart to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.

Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Andrei Floroiu, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sean Tucker, SVP and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022.

The fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Events & Presentations page, accessible here: https://investors.vaxart.com/events-presentations, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Vaxart Inc. represents 125.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $615.42 million with the latest information. VXRT stock price has been found in the range of $4.93 to $5.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 3258815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 512.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for VXRT stock

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.66. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -796.34.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -35.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.94. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,150,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

There are presently around $208 million, or 39.50% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 8,632,855, which is approximately 16.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,452,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.54 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.55 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 6,439,429 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 1,518,649 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 31,480,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,438,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,074,161 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 459,770 shares during the same period.