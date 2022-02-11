For ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.745 during the day while it closed the day at $1.69. The company report on January 19, 2022 that ADMA Biologics Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Revenues and Provides 2022 Business Update.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenues of Approximately $26 Million, the Highest Quarterly Revenue for the Company Since Inception.

Full Year 2021 Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenues of Approximately $81 Million, a 92% Increase Over Full Year 2020.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock has also gained 9.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADMA stock has inclined by 20.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.92% and gained 19.86% year-on date.

The market cap for ADMA stock reached $318.57 million, with 195.81 million shares outstanding and 171.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 3778344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADMA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 25.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3860, while it was recorded at 1.6560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4566 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $75 million, or 29.10% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,262,375, which is approximately -20.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,884,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.5 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.56 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 2.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 9,230,991 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,724,410 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 29,217,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,173,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,565,305 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,264,238 shares during the same period.