EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Stock trading around $9.76 per share: What’s Next?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a high on 02/10/22, posting a 1.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.76. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Subaru Selects EVgo as Preferred EV Charging Partner Following Announcement of First All-Electric Vehicle.

Nation’s Largest Public Fast Charging Network to Support Drivers of the All-New 2023 Subaru Solterra, their first all-electric SUV.

Today, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced the company has been selected as the preferred EV charging partner of Subaru of America, Inc. This news comes on the heels of Subaru unveiling its first ever zero-emissions vehicle, the all-new 2023 Solterra EV SUV, at the LA Auto Show in November and opening reservations this month. Subaru drivers will have access to all the benefits of EVgo’s industry-leading network, with its proven reliability, broad geographic reach and 24/7 customer support.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5006502 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc. stands at 9.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.62%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $2.51 billion, with 68.74 million shares outstanding and 68.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 5006502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EVGO stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EVGO shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 404.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.25. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.67, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

There are presently around $252 million, or 49.80% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 3,991,750, which is approximately 47.937% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,523,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.9 million in EVGO stocks shares; and BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA, currently with $24.32 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 18,838,676 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,494,422 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 823,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,156,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,021,959 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,582,156 shares during the same period.