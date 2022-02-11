Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] is -11.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] loss -2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $3.73 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Provides 2022 Guidance, Including Production of 4.2-4.8 Million oz Silver and 31,000-35,000 oz Gold for 6.7-7.6 Million oz Silver Equivalent¹.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its consolidated production and cost guidance as well as its capital and exploration budgets for 2022. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

Endeavour Silver Corp. represents 170.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $627.98 million with the latest information. EXK stock price has been found in the range of $3.704 to $3.975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 3006406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

There are presently around $162 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 16,863,983, which is approximately -5.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,992,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.12 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $18.39 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 25.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,158,937 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,240,357 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 33,986,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,385,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,996,560 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 495,646 shares during the same period.