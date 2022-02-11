Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] Is Currently 8.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE: CNR] gained 8.68% or 1.49 points to close at $18.66 with a heavy trading volume of 4425175 shares. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Cornerstone Building Brands to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 21, 2022.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, will release its 2021 fourth-quarter financial results on Monday, February 21, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 22, to discuss its fourth-quarter financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and supplemental information will be available online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

It opened the trading session at $16.72, the shares rose to $18.90 and dropped to $16.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNR points out that the company has recorded 9.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 709.14K shares, CNR reached to a volume of 4425175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNR shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.63. With this latest performance, CNR shares gained by 12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.07, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 16.13 for the last 200 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.56 and a Gross Margin at +18.83. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.46.

Return on Total Capital for CNR is now 6.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 873.24. Additionally, CNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 851.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] managed to generate an average of -$23,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. go to 34.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]

There are presently around $2,031 million, or 92.90% of CNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNR stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 62,143,416, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC., holding 7,489,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.59 million in CNR stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $80.32 million in CNR stock with ownership of nearly 11.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE:CNR] by around 5,590,084 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 7,404,518 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 105,284,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,279,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,301 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,190,429 shares during the same period.