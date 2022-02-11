Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Revenue clocked in at $338.30 million, down -4.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] price plunged by -2.35 percent to reach at -$1.76. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Confluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue of $120 million, up 71% year over year; fiscal year 2021 revenue of $388 million, up 64% year over year.

Fourth quarter Confluent Cloud revenue of $34 million, up 211% year over year; fiscal year 2021 Confluent Cloud revenue of $94 million, up 200% year over year.

A sum of 6458208 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Confluent Inc. shares reached a high of $81.1099 and dropped to a low of $71.63 until finishing in the latest session at $73.19.

The one-year CFLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.22. The average equity rating for CFLT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $86.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $90 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 5.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

CFLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.97. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.16% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.19, while it was recorded at 71.15 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Confluent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.56 and a Gross Margin at +68.10. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.15.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -118.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.98. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

CFLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 2.72%.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Insider Position Details

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 26,205,012 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,554,313 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 31,174,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,933,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,802,760 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,079,096 shares during the same period.