Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Stock trading around $76.86 per share: What’s Next?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] slipped around -4.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $76.86 at the close of the session, down -5.12%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Ceridian Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Ceridian achieves more than $1 billion in revenue in 2021 and more than 5 million active global users on the Dayforce platform as of December 31, 2021.

2021 revenue of $1,024.2 million, up 22% year-over-year, which exceeded guidance .

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock is now -26.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDAY Stock saw the intraday high of $79.87 and lowest of $72.285 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 130.37, which means current price is +13.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, CDAY reached a trading volume of 4006930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $105 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CDAY stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CDAY shares from 92 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

How has CDAY stock performed recently?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, CDAY shares dropped by -16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.56, while it was recorded at 77.87 for the last single week of trading, and 101.49 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for CDAY is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.93. Additionally, CDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] managed to generate an average of -$670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

There are presently around $12,792 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,934,046, which is approximately 14.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 18,356,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.2 billion in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly 16.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 16,041,082 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 8,311,583 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 133,554,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,907,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 887,017 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 547,325 shares during the same period.