Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is 21.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] gained 7.78% on the last trading session, reaching $53.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2022 that FDA Denies Citizen Petitions Filed on Behalf of Short Selling Clients.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) denied a Citizen Petition that was filed in August 2021 by an attorney on behalf of short-selling clients. FDA also denied four supplements to the August 2021 Citizen Petition. FDA also denied a September 2021 Citizen Petition, and a supplement, that were also filed by the same attorney on behalf of short-selling clients.

“The news is very welcome but not surprising,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “We said from the outset that the allegations are false. I think the message may be that the FDA’s citizen petition privilege is not to be trifled with by stock market participants.”.

Cassava Sciences Inc. represents 39.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.00 billion with the latest information. SAVA stock price has been found in the range of $47.50 to $62.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 9261626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $150.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $80 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 20 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 4.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

Trading performance analysis for SAVA stock

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.68. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.96, while it was recorded at 48.85 for the last single week of trading, and 62.92 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -19.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$575,818 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $596 million, or 30.20% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,760,978, which is approximately 6.033% of the company’s market cap and around 6.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,974,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.17 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $46.22 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly 7.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,340,207 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 1,392,182 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 8,371,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,103,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,028,940 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 394,945 shares during the same period.