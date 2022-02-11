Carvana Co. [CVNA] Stock trading around $154.54 per share: What’s Next?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] plunged by -$8.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $163.18 during the day while it closed the day at $154.54. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Carvana to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 24.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

Carvana Co. stock has also gained 5.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVNA stock has declined by -46.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.85% and lost -33.33% year-on date.

The market cap for CVNA stock reached $26.10 billion, with 84.78 million shares outstanding and 83.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 3097831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $324.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $350 to $360, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CVNA stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CVNA shares from 303 to 306.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 15.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

CVNA stock trade performance evaluation

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.01, while it was recorded at 153.40 for the last single week of trading, and 277.21 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.95 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.06.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -14.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 487.44. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 455.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$16,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,777 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,089,247, which is approximately 71.727% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,655,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.1 billion in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 19,297,853 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 9,051,035 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 74,771,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,120,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,046,437 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241,640 shares during the same period.