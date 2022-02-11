Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] – find out why.

PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ: PAVM] gained 0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $2.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the BTIG MedTech Digital Health, Life Science, and Diagnostics Tools Conference.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), today announced that Dr. Lishan Aklog, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the BTIG MedTech Digital Health, Life Science, and Diagnostics Tools Conference on February 17, 2022, at 8:00 AM EST. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

PAVmed Inc. represents 83.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $171.77 million with the latest information. PAVM stock price has been found in the range of $1.91 to $2.145.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, PAVM reached a trading volume of 3398911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAVM shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for PAVmed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for PAVmed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on PAVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAVmed Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 858.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.33. With this latest performance, PAVM shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 1.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

PAVmed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

There are presently around $49 million, or 26.20% of PAVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,786,168, which is approximately 1.757% of the company’s market cap and around 10.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,164,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 million in PAVM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.42 million in PAVM stock with ownership of nearly 122.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAVmed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ:PAVM] by around 4,412,300 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 1,783,890 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,782,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,978,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAVM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,186,877 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 858,303 shares during the same period.