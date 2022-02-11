Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] Revenue clocked in at $478.80 million, down -6.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] loss -25.47% or -2.15 points to close at $6.29 with a heavy trading volume of 4888565 shares. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter Equity Capital Raise Provides Funding to Accelerate Growth Strategy in 2022.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q21) and full year ended December 31, 2021 (FY2021).

It opened the trading session at $6.63, the shares rose to $7.33 and dropped to $6.1094, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APRN points out that the company has recorded 47.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, APRN reached to a volume of 4888565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for APRN stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.07. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.37 and a Gross Margin at +33.26. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.02.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.74. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$22,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $47 million, or 22.80% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 750,310, which is approximately 2.036% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 683,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.77 million in APRN stocks shares; and HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $3.38 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,995,128 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,934,222 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 654,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,583,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,453,942 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,784,282 shares during the same period.