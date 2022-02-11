Barclays lifts Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Dun & Bradstreet Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings.

A sum of 3104433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $19.94 and dropped to a low of $19.07 until finishing in the latest session at $19.26.

The one-year DNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.43. The average equity rating for DNB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $26.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.70, while it was recorded at 19.57 for the last single week of trading, and 19.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 11.06%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,981 million, or 69.00% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 103,819,610, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 68,052,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $471.91 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 5.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 53,211,584 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 29,827,974 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 270,965,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,004,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,651,740 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 11,809,725 shares during the same period.