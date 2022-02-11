Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell -12.44% so far this year. What now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.88%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Aimco Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Date, Recent Highlights, and 2022 Plans and Goals.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today that it plans to report fourth quarter results for 2021 on March 1, 2022, after market close.

In advance of reporting full year and fourth quarter results, we are providing the following summary of Aimco’s recent accomplishments along with plans and goals for 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AIV stock rose by 37.96%. The average equity rating for AIV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.03 billion, with 149.76 million shares outstanding and 148.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, AIV stock reached a trading volume of 3057170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

AIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apartment Investment and Management Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.48 and a Gross Margin at +7.90. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.33.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -0.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.61. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of -$96,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

AIV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $928 million, or 91.70% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,290,072, which is approximately 0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,749,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.55 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $107.41 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 6.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 12,332,454 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 11,730,268 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 111,751,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,814,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,369,458 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,983,426 shares during the same period.