Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $12

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.18%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Agenus to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference – presentation will be available on-demand from Monday, January 10, 2022 from 7:00 AM EST.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock dropped by -48.64%. The one-year Agenus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.6. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $675.23 million, with 235.41 million shares outstanding and 226.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 3190741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. On October 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for AGEN shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $305 million, or 48.30% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,582,716, which is approximately 2.71% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,935,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.49 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30.91 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 11.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 20,001,185 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,577,854 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 89,754,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,333,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,570,412 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,950,175 shares during the same period.