XP Inc. [XP] is 19.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] price surged by 6.47 percent to reach at $2.08. The company report on February 8, 2022 that XP Inc. Reports 4Q21 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

A sum of 9175862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.61M shares. XP Inc. shares reached a high of $34.62 and dropped to a low of $32.61 until finishing in the latest session at $34.25.

The one-year XP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.01. The average equity rating for XP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $45.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $43, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

XP Stock Performance Analysis:

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 23.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.89, while it was recorded at 32.41 for the last single week of trading, and 38.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.30. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.35.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc. [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.38. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XP Inc. [XP] managed to generate an average of $110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

XP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 4.78%.

XP Inc. [XP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,665 million, or 56.80% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 46,202,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 68.06% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,267,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.17 million in XP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $541.59 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -3.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 25,931,855 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 18,609,942 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 162,646,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,187,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,109,791 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,002,388 shares during the same period.