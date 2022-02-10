Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gain 2.88% so far this year. What now?

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] surged by $8.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $219.30 during the day while it closed the day at $218.14. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Xilinx Reports Record Revenue of $1.01 Billion in Fiscal Third Quarter.

Record revenue of $1,011 million, representing 8% sequential growth and 26% year-over-year growth, despite ongoing industry-wide supply constraints.

Data Center Group (DCG) achieved record revenue with sequential growth of 28% and 81% year-over-year, driven by Compute and Networking strength.

Xilinx Inc. stock has also gained 9.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XLNX stock has inclined by 4.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.85% and gained 2.88% year-on date.

The market cap for XLNX stock reached $52.58 billion, with 248.00 million shares outstanding and 247.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, XLNX reached a trading volume of 3910560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $185.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $207 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $210 to $190, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on XLNX stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XLNX shares from 195 to 207.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 12.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 54.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

XLNX stock trade performance evaluation

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.99. With this latest performance, XLNX shares gained by 12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.20, while it was recorded at 209.62 for the last single week of trading, and 164.59 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.93 and a Gross Margin at +68.04. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.54.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.48. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $132,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 18.83%.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,487 million, or 83.70% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,822,143, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,782,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.54 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 25,268,842 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 14,971,246 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 163,696,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,936,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,798,980 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,392 shares during the same period.