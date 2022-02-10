why Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.00

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] surged by $0.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.60 during the day while it closed the day at $22.52.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock has also gained 6.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRT stock has declined by -18.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.69% and lost -9.81% year-on date.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $8.30 billion, with 352.48 million shares outstanding and 348.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 3952660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $30 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.60, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 25.08 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 22.10%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,451 million, or 83.20% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,756,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.51 million in VRT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $336.34 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly -4.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 26,390,247 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 33,877,181 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 270,592,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,859,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,813,596 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,567,158 shares during the same period.