why PPL Corporation [PPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.00

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 1, 2022 that PPL Corporation joins Energy Impact Partners’ Deep Decarbonization Frontier Fund.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) announced today that it has joined Energy Impact Partners, a leading global investor in the transition to a sustainable future, in the launch of its Deep Decarbonization Frontier Fund. The fund targets early-stage, revolutionary technologies that accelerate the transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

With a target of $350 million, the fund has already received commitments for more than $200 million from both new and existing investors. Through the Frontier Fund, PPL will work with EIP to identify innovations that address deep decarbonization challenges.

A sum of 3250507 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.55M shares. PPL Corporation shares reached a high of $29.68 and dropped to a low of $29.40 until finishing in the latest session at $29.53.

The one-year PPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.72. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.48, while it was recorded at 29.49 for the last single week of trading, and 28.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.11 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.30.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.07. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $119,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,502 million, or 67.10% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,085,676, which is approximately 3.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,366,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 33,064,673 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 38,991,265 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 419,039,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,095,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,664,117 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 10,849,567 shares during the same period.