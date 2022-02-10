why Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.01

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.54 during the day while it closed the day at $1.49. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – two six-year Time Charters concluded for Suezmax New Buildings. Top line contribution of more than $100 million from two ships..

Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAT stock has declined by -34.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.60% and lost -11.83% year-on date.

The market cap for NAT stock reached $250.92 million, with 180.86 million shares outstanding and 167.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 3756961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45.

NAT stock trade performance evaluation

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7246, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4843 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.11.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.66. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] managed to generate an average of $2,501,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74 million, or 28.00% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,269,868, which is approximately -2.251% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 5,565,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.85 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $7.1 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 10,401,867 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,522,911 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 35,579,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,504,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,248,486 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,622,970 shares during the same period.