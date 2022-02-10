why Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.50

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.62%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Jumia to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 23, 2022.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), (“Jumia”), today announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time on the same day.

Over the last 12 months, JMIA stock dropped by -84.75%. The one-year Jumia Technologies AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $984.94 million, with 98.59 million shares outstanding and 78.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, JMIA stock reached a trading volume of 4037610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

JMIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.62. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 9.16 for the last single week of trading, and 19.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jumia Technologies AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.89 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.26.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -66.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.86. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] managed to generate an average of -$45,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 3,630,556 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,608,566 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 16,884,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,123,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,083 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,468,774 shares during the same period.