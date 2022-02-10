why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.78

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] jumped around 2.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $91.69 at the close of the session, up 2.83%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Cognizant selected by Volvo Cars for Finance & Accounting and Procurement Business Process Services.

– Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has renewed its contract agreement with Volvo Cars to provide finance and accounting (F&A), and procurement services. The agreement covers the car maker’s global accounts payable and accounts receivable, direct and indirect procurement and logistics services.

In the new three-year agreement, Cognizant will enable Volvo Cars to harmonize its F&A and procurement processes and implement Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) to drive efficiency and support its ongoing digital transformation journey. Using best in class Payment On Time (POT), highly automated, contactless processing of invoices, quicker resolution to supplier and customer queries through ticketing tools, Volvo Cars will also be able to reduce the cost of delivery of business process services and improve overall business outcomes.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now 3.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $91.87 and lowest of $89.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.03, which means current price is +13.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 3699671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $94.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $93 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 28.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.26, while it was recorded at 88.30 for the last single week of trading, and 77.34 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +34.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 11.49%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $42,761 million, or 93.80% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,901,916, which is approximately 0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,502,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.65 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

418 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 29,824,258 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 29,267,435 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 420,448,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,540,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,520,960 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,770,343 shares during the same period.