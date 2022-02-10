why AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.33

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] closed the trading session at $3.15 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.07, while the highest price level was $3.30. The company report on February 9, 2022 that AppHarvest unanimously appoints Kevin Willis to Board of Directors.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, announced today the unanimous appointment of J. Kevin Willis as a director of the company, as chair of the board’s audit committee and as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective Feb. 19.

Willis currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ashland (NYSE: ASH), a global specialty materials company, and joins the AppHarvest Board of Directors with nearly 35 years of corporate governance and financial leadership experience. At Ashland, he shares responsibility for setting global strategy, managing capital and upholding Ashland’s operating principles with a commitment to sustainability. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Eastern Kentucky University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.“Kevin is a seasoned leader who brings expertise, talent and independence to complement the skill sets of the Board,” said AppHarvest Board Member Kiran Bhatraju. “I expect that Kevin’s leadership, including as audit committee chair, will accelerate our efforts to create long-term value for all shareholders.”A native of Richmond, Ky., Willis understands Central Appalachia and his unique perspective on the region is key as the company works to quadruple its farm network by the end of 2022 and diversify its crops to include berries and salad greens. The 15-acre Berea, Ky., salad greens facility and the 60-acre Richmond, Ky., tomato facility are both approximately 65% complete, and the 30-acre Somerset, Ky., berry facility is more than 50% complete. All three new farms are expected to be operational by the end of 2022. AppHarvest’s flagship Morehead, Ky. farm has been harvesting since January 2021, and its tomatoes have been sold in more than 1,000 stores and restaurants across six states.Willis fills a board seat vacated by Robert Laikin who served as chairman of Novus Capital Corporation, which was the company that AppHarvest merged with to become publicly traded. “Bob’s contributions during our first year of hyper-growth got us where we are today,” said Jonathan Webb, Founder & CEO of AppHarvest. “As he pursues more environmental and social impact investing opportunities, we wish him well.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.02 percent and weekly performance of 0.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, APPH reached to a volume of 3250514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPH shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for AppHarvest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on APPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

APPH stock trade performance evaluation

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, APPH shares dropped by -20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.92 for the last 200 days.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] managed to generate an average of -$8,592,871 per employee.AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $135 million, or 46.30% of APPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPH stocks are: INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 8,798,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,679,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.55 million in APPH stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $16.07 million in APPH stock with ownership of nearly 44.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppHarvest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ:APPH] by around 8,721,583 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 18,066,874 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 17,062,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,851,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPH stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,810,270 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,777,045 shares during the same period.