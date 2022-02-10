Wells Fargo slashes price target on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] – find out why.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] traded at a low on 02/09/22, posting a -3.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.31. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) (“Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3226545 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at 5.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.40%.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $1.97 billion, with 178.31 million shares outstanding and 115.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 3226545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $14.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on LBRT stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LBRT shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

There are presently around $1,163 million, or 55.10% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,600,790, which is approximately 27.487% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,628,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.64 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $115.6 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 3.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 12,626,337 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,539,832 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 74,627,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,793,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,722,686 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,573,367 shares during the same period.