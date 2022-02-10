Wells Fargo lifts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] closed the trading session at $11.29 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.10, while the highest price level was $11.39. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Investor Update Call.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2021 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 330-2384 (U.S. and Canada) or (240) 789-2701 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 4671230. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, February 17, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference ID number 4671230. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.17 percent and weekly performance of 2.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 3688297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 11.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,987 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,501,021, which is approximately -17.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,004,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.75 million in IRWD stocks shares; and SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $181.93 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 18,078,384 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 15,299,215 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 145,606,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,983,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,441,099 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,743,515 shares during the same period.