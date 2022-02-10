Wedbush slashes price target on Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] – find out why.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] gained 4.31% or 0.88 points to close at $21.30 with a heavy trading volume of 3091722 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Reports record annual revenues of $1.9 billion for 2021; guides continued growth for 2022.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $19.95, the shares rose to $21.51 and dropped to $18.8895, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRSR points out that the company has recorded -23.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, CRSR reached to a volume of 3091722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $33 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CRSR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRSR shares from 34 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CRSR stock

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, CRSR shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 19.76 for the last single week of trading, and 26.88 for the last 200 days.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corsair Gaming Inc. go to 4.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]

There are presently around $296 million, or 74.50% of CRSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,418,340, which is approximately 29.061% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,715,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.03 million in CRSR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $17.56 million in CRSR stock with ownership of nearly 110.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 4,107,210 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,479,222 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 6,907,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,494,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,041,937 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,256,830 shares during the same period.