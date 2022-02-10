Wall Street Analyst Upgrade GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. What else is Wall St. saying

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] closed the trading session at $46.41 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.30, while the highest price level was $47.16. The company report on November 30, 2021 that GDS Releases Inaugural ESG Report and Sets Carbon Neutral Target.

GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings,” “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report. The report underscores the Company’s vision of “Connecting a smart infrastructure platform to a sustainable future” and highlights its commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy usage and carbon neutrality by 2030.

“Our mission is to provide the world’s leading innovators with a unique, open and sustainable smart infrastructure platform,” said Mr. William Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “To this end, we seek to build sustainability into everything we do. We have set a target for GDS to be carbon neutral by 2030 and we are on track to meet this goal. As a market leader, we have the responsibility to lead our industry toward a more sustainable future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.59 percent and weekly performance of 6.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, GDS reached to a volume of 3439358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $81.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.26.

GDS stock trade performance evaluation

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, GDS shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.15, while it was recorded at 41.08 for the last single week of trading, and 60.23 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.57%.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,127 million, or 60.30% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 8,187,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.16 million in GDS stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $275.72 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly 32.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 20,645,773 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 16,954,762 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 68,268,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,869,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,422,148 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,507,624 shares during the same period.