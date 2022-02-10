Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $50.42 during the day while it closed the day at $49.47. The company report on February 8, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETE MERGER TRANSACTION.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) (“Kirkland Lake Gold”) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction (the “Merger”).

The combined company will continue as Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “AEM”. In aggregate, Agnico Eagle issued approximately 209,274,263 common shares to former Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders as consideration for their shares. At the opening of markets today, the new Agnico Eagle had a market capitalization of approximately US$22.4 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock has also gained 1.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEM stock has declined by -10.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.71% and lost -6.91% year-on date.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $12.12 billion, with 243.93 million shares outstanding and 243.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3074962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $63, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on AEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.17, while it was recorded at 48.82 for the last single week of trading, and 57.76 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.20 and a Gross Margin at +30.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.30.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.66. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] managed to generate an average of $44,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,346 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,083,523, which is approximately -7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,130,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $694.08 million in AEM stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $692.18 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

234 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 17,847,943 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 21,053,224 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 212,445,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,346,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,186,743 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,579,751 shares during the same period.