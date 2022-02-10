Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.45%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Waitr Names Restaurant Industry Veteran Timothy Newton Chief Technology Officer.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today that Timothy Newton has been named Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Newton brings more than two decades of information technology experience to the position, including stints at Papa John’s International and Fat Tuesday.

Most recently, Mr. Newton was chief technology officer at Fat Tuesday & New Orleans Original Daiquiris where he was responsible for strategic direction and execution of the company’s technology modernization efforts and standards. He also spearheaded the evaluation, selection and implementation of a new point-of-sale solution across 40 corporate locations, providing needed visibility to key store operational metrics.

Over the last 12 months, WTRH stock dropped by -86.66%. The one-year Waitr Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.14. The average equity rating for WTRH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.75 million, with 119.82 million shares outstanding and 115.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, WTRH stock reached a trading volume of 6855900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTRH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WTRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.20 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7401, while it was recorded at 0.5238 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3537 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waitr Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.32 and a Gross Margin at +42.19. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.22. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of $15,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

WTRH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 27.20% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 12,120,560, which is approximately 1401.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,398,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 million in WTRH stocks shares; and JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., currently with $2.02 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 15,803,465 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 21,883,077 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 3,783,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,902,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,624,214 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 11,272,418 shares during the same period.