Wall Street Analyst Initiated US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. What else is Wall St. saying

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] price surged by 3.69 percent to reach at $1.36. The company report on February 2, 2022 that US Foods To Open New CHEF’STORE Locations in Visalia, Calif. and Lynchburg, Va..

CHEF’STORE offers convenient access to restaurant-quality products and supplies at wholesale prices for restaurant operators, foodservice professionals and the public.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today plans to open two new US Foods CHEF’STORE® locations in Visalia, Calif., and Lynchburg, Va. CHEF’STORE is a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up, replenish, or fill in ingredients and supplies in a variety of sizes and offerings. The new stores will feature a wide selection of restaurant-quality products at wholesale prices, including fresh meat, produce, dairy and deli items as well as frozen seafood. Customers will also be able to shop for baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials, and no membership is required.

A sum of 4217004 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. US Foods Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $38.70 and dropped to a low of $37.53 until finishing in the latest session at $38.25.

The one-year USFD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.93. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $43.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 44.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.83 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.46, while it was recorded at 36.36 for the last single week of trading, and 35.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,852 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,665,990, which is approximately 29.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,531,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $683.62 million in USFD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $613.18 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -0.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 26,181,569 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 27,506,750 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 159,172,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,860,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,149,504 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,166,793 shares during the same period.