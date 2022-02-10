Wall Street Analyst Initiated Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] closed the trading session at $19.65 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.34, while the highest price level was $19.70. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Camp Jeep Indoor Test Track Returns to the Chicago Auto Show for 18th Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.74 percent and weekly performance of -1.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, STLA reached to a volume of 3217711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $25.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33.

STLA stock trade performance evaluation

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.35, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,582 million, or 52.63% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.01% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 112,452,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in STLA stocks shares; and AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., currently with $2.03 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 85.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 138,386,002 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 33,499,624 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 866,398,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,283,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,618,696 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,844,760 shares during the same period.